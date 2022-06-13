Husband-wife physician duo running front-line Ukrainian hospital 

Valentyna Glushenko, MD, and Arkady Glushenko, MD, a husband and wife physician duo, are running a front-line hospital in Slovyansk, Ukraine, The Washington Post reported June 11.

About 70 percent of the hospital staff has already fled, but the couple refuses to leave, even though Russian forces are positioned about 7 miles from the city and continue to make territorial gains, according to the Post.

"I have to help people. It doesn’t matter if they are army or civilians. It doesn’t matter gender, faith or who you are," Dr. Arkady Glushenko told the Post.

Dr. Arkady Glushenko, 62, and Dr. Valentyna Glushenko, 58, met at the hospital and married in 1984. Dr. Valentyna Glushenko is a gynecologist, and Dr. Arkady Glushenko is a surgeon.

The hospital treats wounded soldiers and civilians. While there's no running water and the power is often cut, Dr. Arkady Glushenko said the wartime conditions beat those in 2014, when Russia briefly controlled the city after its attack on the region.