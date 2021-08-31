Hurricane Ida: Louisiana health system closes ASC, outpatient facilities

Hammond, La.-based North Oaks Health System will close its outpatient facilities, including an ASC, from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 because of power outages caused by Hurricane Ida, according to L'Observateur.

The health system's hospitals, the North Oaks Medical Center and North Oaks Rehabilitation Hospital, will remain open on full generator power.

Closed facilities include the North Oaks Surgery Center, North Oaks Diagnostic Center and North Oaks Outpatient Rehabilitation Services, among others.

Hospitals throughout the state are grappling with storm damage as Hurricane Ida brought torrential rains and wind gusts of over 100 miles per hour.