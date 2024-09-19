How the wealth of the youngest physician billionaire has evolved

Keith Dunleavy, MD, is the youngest physician billionaire, according to Forbes' 2024 World's Billionaires list.

Dr. Dunleavy is a 55-year-old internal medicine physician. He founded Inovalon, a cloud-based software and healthcare analytics firm.

The company went public in 2015 and was sold to a group of private equity firms in 2021. Dr. Dunleavy owns an estimated 11% of Inovalon.

Dr. Dunleavy continues to serve as Inovalon's CEO and is a member of the company's board of directors.

Here is how Dr. Dunleavy's wealth has changed since 2021:

2021: $1.4 billion

2022: $1.7 billion

2023: $1.7 billion

2024: $1.9 billion