How the wealth of 10 physician billionaires has evolved

Ten physician billionaires' net worth has grown in the last three years to reach a combined worth of $49.7 billion.
Forbes released its Billionaires 2024 list in April using stock prices and exchange rates from March 8, 2024.
Here is how the the net worth of each physician billionaire has evolved in the last three years:
Thomas Frist Jr., MD, and family
2024: $26.2 billion
2023: $20.2 billion
2022: $21.8 billion
Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD
2024: $6.2 billion
2023: $5.8 billion
2022: $7.3 billion
Leonard Schleifer, MD, PhD
2024: $3.5 billion
2023: $2.6 billion
2022: $1.2 billion
August Troendle, MD
2024: $3.3 billion
2023: $1.6 billion
2022: $1.3 billion
George Yancopoulos, MD, PhD
2024: $2.1 billion
2023: $1.6 billion
2022: $1.4 billion
Keith Dunleavy, MD, and family
2024: $1.9 billion
2023: $1.7 billion
2022: $1.7 billion
James Leininger, MD
2024: $1.9 billion
2023: $1.7 billion
2022: $1.7 billion
Phillip Frost, MD
2024: $1.8 billion
2023: $1.8 billion
2022: $2.2 billion
Gary Michelson, MD
2024: $1.8 billion
2023: $1.8 billion
2022: $1.8 billion
Roy Vagelos, MD
2024: $1 billion
2023: N/A
2022: N/A