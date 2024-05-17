How the wealth of 10 physician billionaires has evolved

ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Ten physician billionaires' net worth has grown in the last three years to reach a combined worth of $49.7 billion. 

Forbes released its Billionaires 2024 list in April using stock prices and exchange rates from March 8, 2024. 

Here is how the the net worth of each physician billionaire has evolved in the last three years: 

Thomas Frist Jr., MD, and family 

2024: $26.2 billion

2023: $20.2 billion

2022: $21.8 billion

Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD 

2024: $6.2 billion

2023: $5.8 billion

2022: $7.3 billion

Leonard Schleifer, MD, PhD

2024: $3.5 billion 

2023: $2.6 billion

2022: $1.2 billion

August Troendle, MD

2024: $3.3 billion 

2023: $1.6 billion

2022: $1.3 billion

George Yancopoulos, MD, PhD

2024: $2.1 billion

2023: $1.6 billion

2022: $1.4 billion

Keith Dunleavy, MD, and family

2024: $1.9 billion 

2023: $1.7 billion

2022: $1.7 billion

James Leininger, MD

2024: $1.9 billion 

2023: $1.7 billion

2022: $1.7 billion

Phillip Frost, MD

2024: $1.8 billion 

2023: $1.8 billion 

2022: $2.2 billion

Gary Michelson, MD

2024: $1.8 billion 

2023: $1.8 billion 

2022: $1.8 billion 

Roy Vagelos, MD

2024: $1 billion 

2023: N/A

2022: N/A

