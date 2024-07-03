How the lowest-paid physician specialties have evolved in the last 5 years

For the last five years, the same five physician specialties have traded spots in the lowest-paying slots of Medscape's annual compensation report.

While the lowest-paid specialty has changed over time and the overall compensation has risen between 2020 and 2024 for all five specialties, the same five groups continue to fall under the category of lowest-paid.

How the five lowest-paid physician specialties have evolved:

2020

Pediatrics: $232,000

Public health and preventive medicine: $232,000

Family medicine: $234,000

Diabetes and endocrinology: $236,000

Infectious diseases: $246,000

2021

Pediatrics: $221,000

Family medicine: $236,000

Public health and preventive medicine: $237,000

Diabetes and endocrinology: $245,000

Infectious diseases: $245,000

2022

Public health and preventive medicine: $243,000

Pediatrics: $244,000

Family medicine: $255,000

Diabetes and endocrinology: $257,000

Infectious diseases: $260,000

2023

Public health and preventive medicine: $249,000

Pediatrics: $251,000

Family medicine: $255,000

Infectious diseases: $262,000

Diabetes and endocrinology: $267,000

2024

Diabetes and endocrinology: $256,000

Pediatrics: $260,000

Infectious diseases: $261,000

Public health and preventive medicine: $263,000

Family medicine: $272,000