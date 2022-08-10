How proposed Medicare rules will affect chronic pain management

There could be several changes for chronic pain providers in 2023 based on a new proposal from Medicare, including changes to cost of care and the addition of new services.

Tony Mira, founder of anesthesia billing and software company Anesthesia Business Consultants, explained in an Aug. 2 blog post the ways that the 2023 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule Proposed Rules will impact chronic pain management.

The agency hopes that new codes will prompt practitioners to better treat patients with chronic pain, as it would bundle chronic pain care with other Medicare services, Mira writes.

"Accordingly, the PR includes within the proposed CPM code set the following elements: diagnosis; assessment and monitoring; administration of a validated pain rating scale or tool; the development, implementation, revision, and maintenance of a person-centered care plan that includes strengths, goals, clinical needs and desired outcomes; overall treatment management; facilitation and coordination of any necessary behavioral health treatment; medication management; pain and health literacy counseling; any necessary chronic pain related crisis care; and ongoing communication and coordination between relevant practitioners furnishing care, such as physical and occupational therapy and community-based care, as appropriate," he said.

The codes will also implement better telehealth services and revise pricing for opioids, along with providing additional services for opioid use disorder.