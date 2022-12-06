How patients feel about APRNs' working independently  

Patients have mixed opinions on physician assistants and nurse practitioners working independently, according to data from Medscape's 2022 "Evolving Scope of Practice" report.

For the report, Medscape surveyed 750 physicians, 750 nurse practitioners and 770 physician assistants in the U.S. between June 6 and Aug. 9. The report mostly focused on physicians' working relationships with PAs and NPs, but APRNs were asked to weigh in on some questions as well.

Here are patients' reactions to NPs and PAs working independently, according to surveyed APRNs:

PAs:

Somewhat favorable to very favorable: 41 percent

Neutral: 32 percent

Somewhat unfavorable to very unfavorable: 27 percent

NPs:

Somewhat favorable to very favorable: 45 percent

Neutral: 27 percent

Somewhat unfavorable to very unfavorable: 27 percent