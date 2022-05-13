How outpatient joint replacement benefits patients, per Mayo physicians

As ASCs become more specialized and accessible, many surgeons, anesthesiologists and advanced practice providers see advantages of outpatient surgery for both themselves and their patients, reports Mayo Clinic.

The rising trend of sending patients to ASCs is propelled by shorter recovery times, a sophisticated model of care and an increase of patient satisfaction.

Hugh Smith, MD, PhD, an anesthesiologist at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo, said that 10 years ago, joint replacement surgery patients would stay in the hospital for an average of one week. Four years ago, the average was around four days. Now, thanks to ASCs, some patients can go home the same day as the procedure.

Though not all joint replacement surgeries can be performed on an outpatient basis, Dr. Smith said hip, knee and shoulder joint replacements are often candidates for outpatient surgery.

The decision on where surgery will be performed is made by the patient's full care team, including surgeons, anesthesiologists, advanced care practitioners, and physical and occupational therapists.

Getting surgery at an ASC also reduces the likelihood of patients contracting infections commonly spread in hospitals.

"It's a patient satisfier," Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon Matthew Abdel, MD, said. "You recuperate with your family. You recuperate in your home environment. … You feel a part of a well model of care."