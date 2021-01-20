How much of a pay cut physicians would take for a more balanced lifestyle

Nearly half of physicians report they would take a lower salary for a better work-life balance, according to the Medscape Physician Lifestyle & Happiness Report 2021.

Among the 12,339 physicians surveyed for the report, 47 percent said they would take reduced pay for a better work-life balance. Women were more likely to accept the trade-off, with 50 percent agreeing to lower pay for a more balanced lifestyle.

Most of the physicians willing to give up salary for a better work-life balance realize the value of their time and would be willing to take more than a $10,000 reduction in pay. Here is the breakdown of how much of a pay cut physicians would be willing to take:

$10,000 or less: 20 percent

$10,001 to $20,000: 32 percent

$20,001 to $50,000: 31 percent

$50,001 to $75,000: 10 percent

More than $75,000: 7 percent

