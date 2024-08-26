How much are physicians' malpractice premiums?

Most physicians' malpractice premiums are between $10,000 and $19,999, according to Medical Economics' 2024 Physician Report published Aug. 14.

Medical Economics collected data from its physician audience on salaries, productivity, malpractice rates and the state of the profession. Data covers 2023 and was collected from physicians who responded to email invitations during the first and second quarter of 2024.

Here's how much physicians' estimate malpractice premiums were in 2023: