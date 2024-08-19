How health systems can benefit from ASCs

Historically, ASCs and health systems have seen each other as rivals, competing for market share, where one's gain often equates to the other's loss. However, this adversarial relationship does not have to define their future.

Becker's connected with Beth LaBouyer, RN, executive director at the California Ambulatory Surgery Association, to get insight on ways health systems can benefit from ASCs that leaders may not be aware of.

Editor's note: Response has been edited lightly for length and clarity.

Question: Why should health systems consider investing in ASCs as part of their overall healthcare strategy?

Beth LaBouyer: Health systems are facing enormous pressure to meet patient needs as the population is growing and aging, and care is becoming more costly. As such, health systems can integrate ASCs into their network to provide the right care for patients in the optimal environment. By utilizing ASCs for certain patients that qualify based on their health condition and surgical need, health systems can reduce the overall cost of care, and can free up space in the hospital for higher acuity patients and emergencies. If health systems are invested in ASCs, then they maintain influence even as cases are migrated to ASCs.

By including ASCs as part of the health systems' growth strategy, they can expand access to care and deliver lower costs, lower patient copays, faster scheduling and increased patient satisfaction. In this way, ASCs can help health systems make progress toward the California Office of Healthcare Affordability's aim to reduce the annual cost growth in healthcare spending to 3% by 2029.