How ASCs are spearheading the growth of the US surgery market through 2027

The number of surgical procedures is forecasted to reach 105,814,000 procedures in 2022 and increase to 122,881,000 operations a year by 2027, led by the most significant growth in procedures performed in ASCs, according to a Research and Markets report.

The market as a whole is expected to grow with a compound annual growth rate of 3 percent. This increase is driven by the growing prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases, increased investments in healthcare facilities, technological advancements in surgical procedures, and an aging population.

The ASC sector is expected to grow during this period at a higher rate than that of physicians offices and hospitals.

The predominant growth of procedures at ASCs is driven by the potential for cost reductions through opting for outpatient surgery and the rising demand for better and more efficient care among patients.