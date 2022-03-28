Houston physician guilty of unlawfully prescribing $1.75M in opioids

A Houston physician was convicted March 25 of unlawfully prescribing more than 1 million hydrocodone pills worth about $1.75 million, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

James Pierre, 52, unlawfully prescribed the pills from June 2015 through July 2016, according to court documents and evidence presented at trial. Dr. Pierre prescribed the pills to people posing as patients at West Parker Medical Clinic in Houston.

West Parker Medical Clinic made about $1.75 million from the illegal prescriptions, and more than $300,000 went to Dr. Pierre, the Justice Department said. Dr. Pierre and his physician assistant illegally prescribed hydrocodone and carisoprodol to hundreds of people posing as patients every week, according to trial evidence. Drug runners brought people to pose as patients and paid $220 to $500 in cash for the prescriptions.

Dr. Pierre was convicted of one count of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute and dispense controlled substances and seven counts of unlawfully distributing and dispensing controlled substances. Scheduled for sentencing June 27, he faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.