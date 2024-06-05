House calls on physicians to share private practice struggles

Congress is calling on private practice physicians to share what has made their operations difficult in the last few years.

A Ways and Means subcommittee held a hearing on May 23 during which it tackled some of the challenges facing independent medicine, according to a June 4 LinkedIn post from New York City-based spine surgeon Daniel Choi, MD.

Congress is encouraging the public and private practice physicians to submit comments via email through June 6.

Dr. Choi noted that some of the challenges his private practice is facing include healthcare consolidation and Stark law challenges.

Several physicians testified at the May 23 meeting, including family practitioner Jennifer Gholson, MD, independent physician Timothy Richardson, MD, orthopedic group COO Chris Kean and medical school dean Ashish Jha, MD.