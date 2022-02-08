Hospital physician recruitment jumps 7% 

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
COVID-19 has accelerated the migration of independent physicians to hospital or corporation employment.
Physicians Thrive's 2022 Physician Compensation Report, published Jan. 27, outlines compensation and hiring trends to help physicians collect industry data to analyze the healthcare landscape.
Here’s how recruitment trends have shifted based on employment setting in the last year:
- Hospital recruitment: 33 percent in 2021; up from 26 percent in 2020
- Medical group recruitment: 29 percent in 2021; up from 28 percent in 2020
- Academic medical center recruitment: 20 percent in 2021; up from 18 percent in 2020
- Federally qualified health center recruitment: 8 percent in 2021; up from 6 percent in 2020
- Physician recruitment for solo, partnership and concierge practices remained 3 percent in 2021 and 2020