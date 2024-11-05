Hospital facility fees double those of ASCs: Study

Hospital facility fees are more than double those of ASCs for common outpatient procedures, according to a Nov. 5 study published by the American Journal of Managed Care.

The study performed an analysis of plan-specific, negotiated facility fees disclosed by private payers to review differences in prices for common outpatient procedures between ASCs and hospitals.

It reviewed four large national payers and the top five payers by beneficiary count in every state. It also included all collected facility fees without applied modifiers across the 10 highest-volume procedures at ASCs.

The analysis included 55 payers and 4,950 total facilities, of which 3,254 (65.7%) were ASCs and 1,696 (34.3%) were hospitals.

On average and independent of procedure type, facility fees were $3,077 higher at hospitals compared with ASCs. Hospital fees on average were more than double ASC fees.