Highest-paying workplaces for physician assistants

Patsy Newitt  

Physician assistants who work in scientific research and development services are the highest paid, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey released March 31.

Here are the top-paying industries for PAs:

Industry

Hourly mean wage 

Annual mean wage

Scientific research and development services

$64.34

$133,830

Nursing care facilities

$64.21

$133,550

Outpatient care centers

$62.46

$129,910

Management of companies and enterprises

$62.16

$129,280

Local government

$59.74

$124,270

 

