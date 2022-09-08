Highest-paying workplaces for physician assistants

Physician assistants who work in scientific research and development services are the highest paid, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey released March 31.
Here are the top-paying industries for PAs:
|
Industry
|
Hourly mean wage
|
Annual mean wage
|
Scientific research and development services
|
$64.34
|
$133,830
|
Nursing care facilities
|
$64.21
|
$133,550
|
Outpatient care centers
|
$62.46
|
$129,910
|
Management of companies and enterprises
|
$62.16
|
$129,280
|
Local government
|
$59.74
|
$124,270