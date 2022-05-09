HHS appeal of No Surprises Act on hold: 3 things ASCs should know

ASCs might have relief from the provisions of the No Surprises Act later this year after HHS requested a hold of its appeal of a federal court ruling in Texas that voided part of the act's arbitration process.

Three things to know:

1. HHS filed an appeal of a federal court ruling April 22, but asked the court to hold its appeal until HHS releases the final rule this summer. On May 3, the court agreed to pause the legal challenge.

2. The Texas Medical Association sued the federal government in October 2021 over the surprise-billing resolution process, saying it used an unfair process to resolve billing disputes between payers and providers.

3. The medical association took issue with the independent dispute resolution process, which assumes the qualifying payment amount, the median in-network rate set by insurers, is the appropriate out-of-network rate.