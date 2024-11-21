Here's what it costs to employ physicians in 2024

In the third quarter of the year, a health system's median investment/subsidy per physician totaled $304,312, rising above $300,000 for the first time ever, according to a Nov. 12 report from Kaufman Hall.
Here are six additional stats from the report to know:
Investment/subsidy cost per physician: $304,312
Investment/subsidy cost per provider: $234,907
Net patient revenue per provider: $394,184
Total direct expense per provider: $640,062
Labor percent of total expense: 84%
Provider compensation per full-time equivalent: $305,533