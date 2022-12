Emily Moorhead was named president of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health's hospital in Jackson, Mich.

Ms. Moorhead, a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, has been the hospital's interim president since February and previously served as the organization's chief operating officer, according to a Dec. 2 news release from the health system.

In her role, Ms. Moorhead will oversee the hospital's planning, operations, care quality and safety and physician engagement.