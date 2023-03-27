Healthcare's gender pay gap: A 4-year timeline

The gender pay gap among all physicians decreased from 28 percent in 2021 to 26 percent in 2022, according to 2023 data from online networking service Doximity.

The medical professional networking platform released its "2023 Physician Compensation Report," tracking trends in physician pay, demand and more nationwide.

In 2022, Doximity surveyed 31,000 full-time physicians. In total, more than 190,000 physicians' responses to surveys from the past six years were used to compile the report.

Even with the slight improvement, female providers still made approximately $110,000 less than their male counterparts.

Here is a look at how the gender pay gap among specialists has changed over the last four years, using income data from Medscape: