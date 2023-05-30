Healthcare roles account for 25% of new jobs in April

The labor market added 253,000 non-farm jobs in April, with healthcare and social service positions accounting for 25 percent of new jobs, CNBC reported May 5.

Healthcare and social services added 64,200 new jobs, according to CNBC. Ambulatory care services accounted for 24,000 positions, 9,000 were in nursing and residential care facilities and 7,000 were in hospitals.

Despite healthcare being the highest-growing sector compared to March, the industry added fewer jobs than it has on average over the past six months, according to CNBC.