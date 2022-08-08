Healthcare real estate group rebrands to reflect ASC focus

Leawood, Kan.-based healthcare real estate group Monument Healthcare Development has rebranded from its former name, Astoria Healthcare Properties, HC&O News reported Aug. 8.

Monument Healthcare Development develops ASCs and medical office buildings for physicians, surgeons, health systems and other healthcare groups.

Recent projects Monument spearheaded include St. Luke's Surgery Center in Chesterfield, Mo., Muve Chadds Ford (Pa.) Ambulatory Joint Replacement Center, Bryn Mawr (Pa.) Hospital's Orthopedic Surgery Center and The Retreat at Alameda's Senior Living Center in Phoenix.

The company's next project is a medical campus including ASC and medical office building in Amherst, Ohio, in partnership with Cleveland-based University Hospitals, according to the report.