Healthcare industry finally bouncing back from effects of COVID-19, data shows

The COVID-19 pandemic has had various effects on the healthcare industry, including staffing shortages and financial repercussions; however, finances are finally improving, the "2022 Physician Report" published June 14 by MedicalEconomics shows.

The report shows that as of now, the financial state of 15 percent of practices is better than pre-pandemic levels; 36 percent are currently worse off compared to before the pandemic; and 49 percent are now at about the same financial level as pre-pandemic numbers.