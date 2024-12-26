Healthcare company to pay $15.2 million for fraud, kickback scheme

An Elevance-backed healthcare company based in Puerto Rico — MMM Holdings — has agreed to pay more than $15 million to resolve allegations that it violated kickback laws through a gift card incentive program intended to induce Medicare enrollments.

Between January 2018 and December 2022, MMM distributed gift cards to administrative assistants of providers to induce Medicare beneficiary enrollments, the Justice Department said in a Dec. 23 news release.

MMM has also entered into a five-year corporate integrity agreement with the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, which includes the implementation of internal controls and procedures to prevent Anti-Kickback violations, among other stipulations.