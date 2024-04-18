Healthcare administrator pay by setting in 2024

The average yearly salary among healthcare administrators is $134,440; however, that can vary by more than $49,290 depending on the setting in which one works.
Here is the average annual earnings of healthcare administrators in five care settings, using data from the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey, which was published April 3 and uses data from 2023, the latest available.
|
Practice setting
|
Avg. annual salary
|
Offices of physicians
|
$134,330
|
Offices of dentists
|
$98,890
|
Outpatient care centers
|
$129,500
|
State government-owned hospitals
|
$148,180
|
Privately-owned hospitals
|
$145,860