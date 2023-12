The U.S. healthcare and social assistance sector added 93,200 jobs in the month of November, the most of any sector, according to a Dec. 8 report from CNBC.

The U.S. job market as a whole added nearly 200,000 jobs during the month, outpacing economist estimates.

Healthcare alone added nearly 77,000 jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The government and leisure and hospitality sectors added the second and third most positions, respectively, at 49,000 and 40,000.