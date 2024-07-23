HCA sees over $17B in revenue, outpatient volume declines second quarter in a row

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, owner of the largest ASC chain in the U.S., posted nearly $1.46 billion in income and nearly $17.5 billion in revenue in the second quarter of 2024, according to the company's July 23 earnings report.

Here’s what to know about HCA’s ASC earning and activities in Q2:

HCA ended the quarter with 123 ASCs, down from 126 the same quarter last year but up two from the first quarter of 2024.

HCA saw 254,371 same=facility outpatient surgeries, compared with259,733 in 2023, a 2.1% decrease

Outpatient revenues made up 38.2% of the group's patient-based earnings in the first quarter, compared with 39.8% in 2023.

The total number of outpatient surgery cases hit 258,967 in the second quarter, compared with 263,601 in 2023 — a 1.8% decreaseo.



The group lost one freestanding endoscopy center in the last quarter, ending the second quarter with 23 facilities.