HCA, Cigna negotiate into 11th hour: 5 things to know

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare and Cigna Healthcare were in negotiations over a new contract well into the final day of their current agreement on Sept. 30, the Houston Business Journal reported.

1. HCA Houston Healthcare is the third-largest health system and the largest for-profit system in the area.

2. The negotiations, which would keep Houston residents in network with Cigna, had been ongoing for more than a month.

3. Neither party shared details of the impact a lapse in contract would have on patients in the area.

4. HCA Houston operates 13 hospitals in the area with more than 2,298 beds.

5. HCA Houston Healthcare confirmed to the Houston Business Journal on Sept. 30 that the parties were still in negotiations.