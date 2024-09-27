Hartford HealthCare vies to take control of 2 ASCs

Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare has submitted a proposal to the state's Office of Health Strategy to assume control of two surgical center operators, according to a Sept. 27 report from Hartford Business.

The first proposal seeks approval for HHC Surgery to acquire an additional 2% equity interest in Endoscopy Center of Connecticut, which owns and operates licensed outpatient surgical facilities in Hamden and Guilford, Conn.

HHC Surgery owns 49% of the equity interest in ECC and has the right to appoint two of the five members to its board of managers, while the remaining 51% of the equity interest is owned by ECC Physician Partners, which is made up of individual physician investors. HHC Surgery states in the application that the cost of acquiring the additional 2% interest will be $374,510.

The second proposal seeks approval to change the governing structure of Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists Outpatient Surgical Center in Branford. HHC Surgery already holds 51% of the equity interest, while the remaining 49% is held by Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists.

HHC Surgery can currently appoint and remove just two of the six members of the Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists board of managers, with the remaining four members appointed and removed by COS. HHC Surgery is seeking the right to appoint three of the six members of Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists’ board of managers, giving it an equal number of seats on the board.

HHC Surgery states that the proposed changes "will help to improve the quality, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness of outpatient surgical services" in greater New Haven.