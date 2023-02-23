Happiest US regions for hospitalists

Hospitalists living on the West Coast are happier than those living in any other U.S. region, according to Medcape's 2023 "Hospitalist Lifestyle and Happiness Report," which surveyed over 9,200 physicians across 29 specialties.

Regions with the happiest hospitalists, based on the percentage of physicians who said they are either "very happy" or "somewhat happy":

1. West Coast: 53 percent

2. New England: 52 percent

3. Middle-Atlantic: 47 percent

4. South Atlantic: 45 percent

5. East North Central: 43 percent

6. West North Central: 39 percent

7. West South Central: 37 percent

8. Pacific: 34 percent

9. East South Central: 32 percent