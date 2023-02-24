ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Happiest physician specialties before, after the COVID-19 pandemic

Claire Wallace -  

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, pulmonary medicine specialists were the happiest physician specialty, with 89 percent describing themselves as either happy or very happy outside of work, according to Medscape's Feb. 24 report on physician burnout and happiness, which surveyed 9,100 practicing physicians. After the pandemic, only 59 percent of pulmonary medicine physicians reported feeling happy or very happy. 

Happiest specialists before COVID-19: 

Pulmonary medicine: 89 percent felt happy or very happy outside of work

Pediatrics: 87 percent 

Orthopedics: 87 percent 

Emergency medicine: 87 percent 

Critical care: 86 percent 

Radiology: 86 percent 

Pathology: 85 percent 

Anesthesiology: 85 percent 

Ophthalmology: 85 percent 

Family medicine: 85 percent 

Dermatology: 85 percent 

Plastic surgery: 85 percent 

Otolaryngology: 84 percent 

Obstetrics and gynecology: 84 percent 

Internal medicine: 84 percent 

Gastroenterology: 83 percent 

Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 83 percent 

Infectious diseases: 82 percent 

Cardiology: 82 percent 

Public health and preventive medicine: 82 percent 

General surgery: 82 percent 

Psychiatry: 82 percent 

Diabetes and endocrinology: 81 percent 

Urology: 81 percent 

Oncology: 80 percent 

Nephrology: 79 percent 

Allergy and immunology: 79 percent 

Neurology: 79 percent 

Rheumatology: 76 percent 

Happiest specialist after COVID-19: 

Plastic surgery: 71 percent 

Public health and preventive medicine: 69 percent 

Orthopedics: 65 percent 

Otolaryngology: 65 percent 

Urology: 63 percent 

Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 63 percent

Ophthalmology: 62 percent 

Dermatology: 62 percent 

Pathology: 62 percent 

Gastroenterology: 62 percent 

Radiology: 61 percent 

Pediatrics: 60 percent 

General surgery: 59 percent 

Pulmonary medicine: 59 percent 

Nephrology: 58 percent 

Diabetes and endocrinology: 58 percent 

Psychiatry: 58 percent 

Anesthesiology: 58 percent 

Obstetrics and gynecology: 57 percent 

Internal medicine: 57 percent 

Family medicine: 56 percent 

Cardiology: 56 percent 

Emergency medicine: 55 percent 

Critical care: 55 percent 

Allergy and immunology: 55 percent 

Neurology: 54 percent 

Oncology: 51 percent 

Rheumatology: 51 percent 

Infectious diseases: 47 percent



