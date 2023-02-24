Happiest physician specialties before, after the COVID-19 pandemic

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, pulmonary medicine specialists were the happiest physician specialty, with 89 percent describing themselves as either happy or very happy outside of work, according to Medscape's Feb. 24 report on physician burnout and happiness, which surveyed 9,100 practicing physicians. After the pandemic, only 59 percent of pulmonary medicine physicians reported feeling happy or very happy.

Happiest specialists before COVID-19:

Pulmonary medicine: 89 percent felt happy or very happy outside of work

Pediatrics: 87 percent

Orthopedics: 87 percent

Emergency medicine: 87 percent

Critical care: 86 percent

Radiology: 86 percent

Pathology: 85 percent

Anesthesiology: 85 percent

Ophthalmology: 85 percent

Family medicine: 85 percent

Dermatology: 85 percent

Plastic surgery: 85 percent

Otolaryngology: 84 percent

Obstetrics and gynecology: 84 percent

Internal medicine: 84 percent

Gastroenterology: 83 percent

Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 83 percent

Infectious diseases: 82 percent

Cardiology: 82 percent

Public health and preventive medicine: 82 percent

General surgery: 82 percent

Psychiatry: 82 percent

Diabetes and endocrinology: 81 percent

Urology: 81 percent

Oncology: 80 percent

Nephrology: 79 percent

Allergy and immunology: 79 percent

Neurology: 79 percent

Rheumatology: 76 percent

Happiest specialist after COVID-19:

Plastic surgery: 71 percent

Public health and preventive medicine: 69 percent

Orthopedics: 65 percent

Otolaryngology: 65 percent

Urology: 63 percent

Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 63 percent

Ophthalmology: 62 percent

Dermatology: 62 percent

Pathology: 62 percent

Gastroenterology: 62 percent

Radiology: 61 percent

Pediatrics: 60 percent

General surgery: 59 percent

Pulmonary medicine: 59 percent

Nephrology: 58 percent

Diabetes and endocrinology: 58 percent

Psychiatry: 58 percent

Anesthesiology: 58 percent

Obstetrics and gynecology: 57 percent

Internal medicine: 57 percent

Family medicine: 56 percent

Cardiology: 56 percent

Emergency medicine: 55 percent

Critical care: 55 percent

Allergy and immunology: 55 percent

Neurology: 54 percent

Oncology: 51 percent

Rheumatology: 51 percent

Infectious diseases: 47 percent





