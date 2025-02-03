Happiest, most well-balanced physician specialties

Around 76% of physicians believe that happiness and balance are attainable in their profession, according to Medscape's 2025 "Physician Mental Health and Well-Being Report," published Jan. 31.

To compile the report, Medscape surveyed 5,741 physicians across more than 29 specialties. Of all physician specialists, allergists and immunologists have the highest rates of happiness and work-life balance, according to the report.

The happiest and most well-balanced physician specialties:

Allergy and immunology: 94%

Pathology: 88%

Dermatology: 87%

Public health and preventive medicine: 87%

Psychiatry: 87%

Ophthalmology: 84%

Otolaryngology: 81%

Orthopedics and orthopedic surgery: 81%

Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 80%

Anesthesiology: 79%

Gastroenterology: 79%

Pediatrics: 78%

Plastic surgery: 78%

Radiology: 76%

Cardiology: 76%

Diabetes and endocrinology: 76%

Urology: 72%

Family medicine: 72%

Pulmonary medicine: 69%

Nephrology: 69%

OB-GYN: 68%

Oncology and hematology: 68%

General surgery: 68%

Neurology: 68%

Rheumatology: 67%

Internal medicine: 66%

Critical disease: 65%

Infectious disease: 63%

Emergency medicine: 63%