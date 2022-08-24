Hackers plan to post patient data stolen from 2 Texas ASCs, hospital 

Hackers who have stolen data from Allen, Texas-based Methodist Allen Surgical Center, Mckinney, Texas-based Methodist Craig Ranch Surgical Center and Methodist McKinney Hospital have threatened to post patient data on the dark web.

Russian hackers tied to a ransomware attack against the hospital revealed a plan to release the information, which includes 360 gigabytes of files, on Aug. 19.

The information includes contracts, prescription scans, patient cards, financial information and Social Security numbers.

Between May 20 and July 7, an unauthorized actor accessed systems, according to a notice from the hospital, and copied certain files.