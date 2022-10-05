Google takes another step into the ASC, hospital space with medical imaging suite

Google has released its Medical Imaging Suite, an AI tool allowing medical organizations to read, store and label medical imaging, Forbes reported on Oct. 4.

The suite allows medical providers to quickly search through imaging metadata and analyze images to make a diagnosis.

Security advocates have expressed concerns over Google's suite, noting that the giant makes $257 billion in revenue by selling user information.

Google Cloud's global lead for health tech and strategy, Alissa Hsu Lynch, told Forbes that no patient data would be used for advertising efforts and that the service will follow all federal health privacy laws.

Medical organizations Hologic and Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Health have already implemented the AI tool.

"With the advancements in medical imaging technology, there's been an increase in the size and complexity of these images," Ms. Lynch told Forbes. "We know that AI can enable faster, more accurate diagnosis and therefore help improve productivity for healthcare workers."