Global surgical training institute opening first U.S. campus in North Carolina

Charlotte, N.C., is reportedly the top choice for IRCAD (a French acronym that translates to "Institute for Research into Cancer of the Digestive System") to establish its first and only North American headquarters.

Charlotte-based Atrium Health said March 14 that the French surgical research and training institute would anchor an upcoming innovation district, called "the Pearl," Atrium is establishing.

"We envision IRCAD being a 'super magnet,' attracting businesses, physicians and surgeons to train and collaborate in the latest surgical techniques, including robotics, medical virtual and augmented reality, surgical artificial intelligence and simulation training," Atrium president and CEO Eugene Woods said in a statement.

The IRCAD North America headquarters could open as soon as 2025, Atrium said. It is expected to attract thousands of medical professionals each year for training and collaboration in the latest surgical techniques.