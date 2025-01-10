Georgia system to relocate 3 physician practices

Brunswick, Ga.-based Southeast Georgia Health System will relocate three of its physician practices.
According to a Jan. 9 news release, the relocations will all take place in January. The new locations are "designed to offer a more comprehensive healthcare experience," reads the release.
Here is how the relocations will impact service at the practices:
- Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Obstetrics & Gynecology will close Jan. 16 and reopen in its new location Jan. 20.
- Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Cardiology will close Jan. 23 at noon and reopen in its new location Jan. 27 at 8 a.m.
- Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Primary Care will close Jan. 23 at noon and reopen in its new location Jan. 27 at 8 a.m.