Georgia system to relocate 3 physician practices

Brunswick, Ga.-based Southeast Georgia Health System will relocate three of its physician practices.

According to a Jan. 9 news release, the relocations will all take place in January. The new locations are "designed to offer a more comprehensive healthcare experience," reads the release. 

Here is how the relocations will impact service at the practices: 

  • Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Obstetrics & Gynecology will close Jan. 16 and reopen in its new location Jan. 20. 
  • Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Cardiology will close Jan. 23 at noon and reopen in its new location Jan. 27 at 8 a.m.
  • Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Primary Care will close Jan. 23 at noon and reopen in its new location Jan. 27 at 8 a.m.

