Georgia surgery center now takes cryptocurrency 

Atlanta-based Georgia Plastic and Reconstructive surgery center is now accepting cryptocurrency, the center said Oct. 19.

Patients will be able to pay for cosmetic services using approved crypto wallets.

This payment system supports such major wallets as Blockchain.com, Metamask, BitPay, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Litecoin.

"We have a diverse patient population that resides around the world," plastic surgeon Stanley Okoro, MD, said. "We are excited to offer this new method of payment to meet their needs and continue to trailblaze innovation in patient care in the aesthetic industry."