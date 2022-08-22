Georgia physician pays $100K to settle allegations he issued prescriptions with a suspended license

Keith Jeffords, MD, has agreed to pay $100,000 and refrain from applying for a Drug Enforcement Administration registration for five years to resolve allegations that he issued prescriptions for controlled substances while his medical license was suspended, the U.S. Justice Department said Aug. 22. 

Dr. Jeffords, who operates a plastic surgery practice in Smyrna, Ga., allegedly wrote prescriptions for opioids after getting his license suspended in November 2021. 

He also voluntarily surrendered his registration to the DEA before agreeing to not apply for a registration for five years.

