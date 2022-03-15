Georgia orthopedic ASC surpasses 10,000 procedures

Cumming, Ga.-based ASC Academy Orthopedics has served its 10,000th patient, it said March 14.

The center, operated by three orthopedic surgeons, opened in 2001.

Jesse Seidman, MD, specializes in sports injuries, general orthopedic surgery, total joint replacement, shoulder surgery, and foot and ankle surgery. James Duckett IV, MD, specializes in sports medicine, arthroscopy and shoulder, knee, hip and elbow reconstruction and replacements. Jonathan Katz, MD, specializes in hand, wrist and upper extremity surgery.

The ASC is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, and it is fully certified by CMS and the state of Georgia.