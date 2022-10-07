Georgia hospital expands ASC to offer orthopedic services

Southwell Medical in Adel, Ga., expanded its ASC to offer orthopedic services, Fox affiliate WFXL reported Oct. 7.

Jay Carmichael, COO of Southwell told WFXL that the ASC expansion includes 10 new pre- and post-operation rooms — bringing the total to 17. A fourth procedure room was also added.

In addition to the expansion, the hospital is now offering diagnostic testing, physical therapy and short-term rehabilitation. It also provides CT, nuclear medicine, bone density scan and X-ray, WFXL reported.