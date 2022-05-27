Georgia ASC is state's first to win Magnet nursing excellence award

Atlanta-based Emory Clinic is the first Georgia ASC to be awarded Magnet recognition for nursing excellence.

The clinic, part of Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare, is the most comprehensive physician group practice in the state, Emory said May 26. The center includes almost 2,100 physicians and 1,200 nurses.

The American Nurses Credentialing Center recognized the clinic with its Magnet designation for its work culture, excellence in quality of care received in ASCs, and professional development opportunities for nurses.

"To be the first ambulatory Magnet facility in the state is a remarkable achievement," Emory Healthcare CEO Jonathan Lewin, MD, said in a news release. "We are proud of our care teams as they remain committed to our common purpose of improving lives and providing hope."