Generation Z is the future of the US workforce: Understand their expectations

Generation Z and millennials now make up over half of the U.S. workforce, and that number is only growing.

And new generations have different expectations for the workforce, bolstered by an increase in working from home and a growing number of companies offering unlimited vacation days.

According to a June report from CNBC and an August report from LinkedIn, Generation Z is increasingly concerned about employer feedback and value and equity-focused workplaces.

Six expectations Gen Z has for employers:

1. Leaders who care about diversity, equity and inclusion and show upward trends in regards to diversity in the workplace.

2. While Gen Z wants flexible work hours and work from home schedules, having more in-person opportunities is important. Sixty-three percent of Gen Z employees prefer in-person job training.

3. Sixty-seven percent want a job that will allow them to learn more and advance their career pathways through promotion and development opportunities.

4. Workers want consistent, agile feedback and communication from employers, with a preference toward frequent check-ins over annual performance reviews.

5. More "experiential" learning, with less traditional work set-ups, and no more 9-to-5 hours.

6. Bosses who invest their personal time into employee's successes.