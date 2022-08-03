Gas price drop brings relief to consumers, businesses

U.S. gas prices have dropped for seven weeks from $5 per gallon mid-June to near $4 per gallon, the Wall Street Journal reported Aug. 3.

Prices have dropped due to Americans driving less and less worldwide demand for oil, according to the report.

The drop in gas prices provides relief for commuters and businesses forced to change their driving habits when prices reached a record-breaking $5 a gallon national average price in June, reported the Journal.

"If nothing goes wrong, we could see prices in October, November, December falling noticeably under $4 a gallon for the national average," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told the publication.