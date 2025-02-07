Fraudulent clinic owner sentenced to 25 years 

A former clinic owner has been sentenced eight and one-third to 25 years in prison for orchestrating a multimillion-dollar Medicaid fraud scheme involving unnecessary medical tests.

Imran Shams, 66, ran a fraudulent clinic where he bribed Medicaid recipients with cash to undergo medically unnecessary evaluations and tests, according to a Feb. 6 news release from the New York Attorney General’s Office. His scheme involved untrained individuals posing as healthcare professionals to administer the tests, creating the illusion of legitimacy.

Already serving a 13-year federal sentence for related crimes, Mr. Shams pleaded guilty to grand larceny and agreed to pay $7 million in restitution.

Several co-conspirators were also sentenced: