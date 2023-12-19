ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Fountain Point Surgery Center partners with MDsave

Claire Wallace  

Norfolk, Neb.-based Fountain Point Surgery Center has partnered with healthcare services platform MDsave to provide patients and employers with access to outpatient options for surgery with no surprise bills.

MDsave connects providers, employers and patients with transparent and affordable healthcare, according to a Dec. 19 press release. 

Fountain Point is a multispecialty ASC offering pain management, urology and general surgery. It will join MDsave's marketplace of more than 5,000 providers, 2,000 procedures and 30 specialties. 

