Former UnitedHealth, Optum Lab execs sued over trade secrets  

UnitedHealth Group, parent company of Optum, is suing two former executives for allegedly stealing confidential information to create their own competing corporate entities.

The suit, filed Dec. 28 in Minnesota federal court, alleges Mark Pollman, Optum Lab's former chief technology officer, pressured a subordinate to hand over around 500,000 of United's sensitive emails and files on a hard drive after leaving the company in July 2021.

Mr. Pollmand and Ken Ehlert, United's former chief scientific officer, then allegedly set up several entities for diabetes management and treatment, including shell companies, "designed to profit off United's confidential information and trade secrets," according to the suit.

The pair then allegedly tried to cover their tracks after United discovered the scheme by erasing incriminating information and changing and disabling website content.

In December 2017, Mr. Ehlert and Mr. Pollmann became employees of UnitedHealth after selling their research and development company Savvysherpa to the group for $46.8 million. In 2022, the pair then sued UnitedHealth, alleging they were required to sign separation agreements after their termination that would release their equity claims in Level2, a diabetes management platform they claim was developed by Savvysherpa.

UnitedHealth Group's suit also alleges the pair acted with a "reckless disregard for United’s rights and the rights of others and motivated by anger over Ehlert’s conflicts with Level2 employees and United’s senior management" and that "Ehlert’s anger and reckless disregard was also demonstrated by Ehlert’s derogatory treatment of members of United’s senior leadership team."

UnitedHealth is seeking damages from the defendants for any damages Lore Health has caused as well as unjust enrichment Lore has received through the alleged theft of the information.