Former surgeon to pay $200K for false claims allegations 

A former plastic surgeon in Sioux City, Iowa, will pay $198,755 to resolve allegations he billed government health insurance programs for medically unnecessary procedures.

From August 2014 until August 2019, Adam Smith, MD, employee of Tri-State Specialists, allegedly participated in a scheme to falsely claim that cosmetic procedures he performed were medically necessary and the medically necessary procedures he performed were more complicated, according to an Oct. 29 news release from the Justice Department.

According to the report, Dr. Smith claimed he performed complicated hernia repair or tissue transfer procedures when he actually performed body contouring, tummy tucks and cosmetic procedures.

Dr. Smith also allegedly submitted claims for more expensive procedures and office visits by claiming wounds he repaired were larger, the procedures he performed were more complex and the office visits were more thorough.