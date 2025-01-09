Former physician sentenced for federal opioid crime

Alexander Otellin, MD, a former physician in Charleston, W.Va., was sentenced to three years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for the unlawful distribution of oxycodone.

In 2017, Dr. Otellin distributed oxycodone to a patient without a medical purpose, outside of the usual course of medical practice and without proper authority, according to a Jan. 8 news release from the Justice Department.

Dr. Otellin distributed controlled substances to the patient for more than six years. For about five months during this period, Dr. Otellin wrote prescriptions for oxycodone and other controlled substances without evaluating the patient.

At least three pharmacists filed a complaint about Dr. Otellin's prescribing practices to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Dr. Otellin pleaded guilty in September after being apprehended overseas and extradited to the U.S.

Dr. Otellin surrendered his medical license with the West Virginia Board of Medicine, the release said.