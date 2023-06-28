Former Pennsylvania PA charged with $40K+ in Medicare fraud 

Former Altoona, Pa.-based physician assistant Jennifer Batrus was charged for her role in a $40,000 Medicaid fraud scheme, WTAJ reported June 27.

Ms. Batrus is accused of abusing COVID-19 telehealth protocols to submit payments from Medicaid for patients she never saw in-person or on the phone when she worked at Huntingdon, Pa.-based American Family Psychiatry. An investigation found that patients were getting prescriptions filled despite never seeing or speaking with Mr. Batrus, who allegedly billed Medicaid for office visits with those patients.

Ms. Batrus faces multiple felony charges for fraud, theft, and submitting claims with false info and no services rendered.